Algeria reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, 108,116 in total

ALGIERS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Wednesday reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the North African country to 108,116.

The death toll from the virus in Algeria rose to 2,900 after two new fatalities were added, said the Algerian Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 208 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 74,000, the statement added.

Algeria on Wednesday decided to relax lockdown measures in 19 provinces, including capital Algiers, the official APS news agency reported.

It modified the curfew time from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time starting from Wednesday due to the improvement of pandemic situation in the country.

It added that sports venues could be open to public and shops will remain open until 9 p.m. Enditem