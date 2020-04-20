Algeria reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 2,629 in total

ALGIERS, April 19 (Xinhua) — Algerian health authorities on Sunday reported 95 new COVID-19 infections and 8 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total infection cases surged to 2,629, Djamel Fourar, head of the COVID-19 Detection and Follow-up Commission, told reporters.

Fourar added that the death toll reached 375 after eight new cases were reported in provinces.

He further noted that recoveries have been taking an upward trend, as the total number of cured cases increased to 1,046.

Meanwhile, the government decided to extend the nationwide lockdown by 10 days until April 29. Enditem