Algeria says Mali will defeat terrorism  

ALGIERS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Sunday “strongly condemned the “terrorist attack that targeted the Sokolo military camp in central Mali.”

“Algeria is confident that Mali will continue to relentlessly fight terror,” Abdelaziz Benali Cherif, the spokesman for the Algerian foreign ministry, said in statements to APS news agency.

Cherif noted that his country highly esteems the “sacrifice of the Malian soldiers who died in the service of their homeland and people.”

A total of 19 soldiers were killed and five others injured early in the morning on Sunday in a terrorist attack on an army camp in central Mali, local media reported quoting statements by the Malian army.