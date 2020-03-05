Algeria, Spain deny reports on maritime border disputes

ALGIERS, March 4 (Xinhua) — Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Wednesday denied the reports alleging that it has disputes with Spain over maritime borders.

“The reports that alleged the two Mediterranean nations have had problems over maritime frontiers and islands are mere lies,” Boukadoum said at a press conference with visiting Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

“Algeria is a peaceful country and does not have aggressive policy against anyone in the world, especially with neighboring countries, including Spain, an important and strategic neighbor,” he added.

Speaking of Algeria’s decision to demarcate its maritime borders two years ago, the Algerian top diplomat indicated that the 2018 presidential decree urged solving all maritime border problems with all countries through negotiations.

For her part, Laya said that Algeria and Spain “have no maritime border problems and both agreed 100 percent on this issue.”

“The two countries have the right to define their maritime borders in accordance with the UN rules,” the top Spanish diplomat said.

She added that the two countries have agreed on launching negotiation in the event of maritime zone overlap, and refraining from taking unilateral steps.