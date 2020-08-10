Algeria, Spain highlight joint efforts to develop security cooperation

ALGIERS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Algeria and Spain on Monday highlighted efforts between the two countries to develop security cooperation during Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez’s visit to the North African country, official APS news agency reported.

During the talks between Algerian Interior Minister Kamal Beldjoud and Grande-Marlaska, they exchanged views on the shared interests of the two countries in the security and civil protection fields, especially the issue of illegal immigration.

Beldjoud also underlined joint efforts between the two countries to fight drug networks, particularly in the terms of information exchange.

For his part, the Spanish minister highlighted cooperation in the security field to fight organized crime and terrorism in the region, as well as in the areas of civil protection and road safety. Enditem