Algeria, Tunisia discuss Libyan crisis, bilateral cooperation

ALGIERS, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Sunday that Algiers and Tunis have “convergent views” on international and regional issues, including the Libyan crisis, the official APS news agency reported.

The president made the remarks during a joint press conference with his visiting Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied.

Tebboune also pledged that his country would deposit 150 million U.S. dollars in Tunisian bank as a loan, in a bid to boost the economy of the neighboring nation.

He said that “Algiers and Tunis share perfect and absolute convergent views on all levels and on most regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis.”

He added that “we both agree that the solution for the Libyan crisis is in the hand of Libyans themselves,” while stressing “the need to prevent any foreign interference and stop the flow of arms.”

For his part, Saied stressed “the need to explore new tools of joint work between the two countries,” calling for “a new start for achieving and meeting the aspirations of our two peoples.”

They also discussed the so called “Deal of the Century,” which was proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In this regard, Algeria and Tunisia expressed their rejection for the proposal.

Saied arrived in Algeria on Sunday for an official visit at the invitation of Tebboune.