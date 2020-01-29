Algeria, Turkey vow to cooperate in defense industry

ALGIERS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Algerian and Turkish presidents on Sunday signed a joint declaration to establish a high-level cooperation council to boost their economic partnership.

The deal was signed by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the two leaders discussed cooperation in the field of military industries.

“Turkey has become one of the strongest economies outside the European Union, and its economy is based on small- and medium- sized enterprises, which is also our economic orientation,” Tebboune said in a joint press conference with Erdogan.

He said they also agreed to raise trade exchanges to more than 5 billion U.S. dollars in the short term.

Erdogan said, “We want to raise our relations to the highest levels, drawing our strength from the ties of friendship and brotherhood rooted in our common history for five centuries.”

Erdogan, who is on a two-day official visit to Algeria, pointed out that Algeria is “Turkey’s second largest trade partner in Africa, with investments exceeding 3.5 billion dollars, which reflects our confidence in the Algerian market.”