Algeria welcomes cease-fire in Libya

ALGIERS, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — Algeria welcomed on Friday cease-fire announcements made by UN-backed Prime Minister of Libya Fayez Serraj and Speaker of the eastern-based parliament Aguila Saleh.

Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it welcomed the announcements of an immediate cease-fire throughout the Libyan territory and the activation of the political process through an inclusive dialogue to end the crisis in Libya.

Algeria affirmed that this consensual initiative reflects the will of the Libyan brothers to resolve the crisis and consecrate the sovereignty of Libyan people, the statement added.

It also stressed Algeria’s readiness to “host an inclusive dialogue based on a cease-fire in order to reach a peaceful solution.”

Earlier in the day, Serraj announced a cease-fire and ending all hostilities in Libya, calling for presidential and parliamentary elections.

Saleh has also called for a cease-fire and elections, as well as resumption of oil exports.

Libya has been locked in a civil war since the ouster and killing of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The situation escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments with warring forces, namely the UN-backed government based in the capital Tripoli and the other in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar and the eastern-based House of Representatives. Enditem