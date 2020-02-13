Algerian FM denies Libyan gov’t disturbed by Haftar meeting

ALGIERS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum denied Libya’s UN-backed government was discontented over his meeting with General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the Libyan National Army.

Boukadoum made the remarks in a statement to reporters during an open session of the Algerian parliament on Tuesday.

He stressed that Algeria’s position is “clear towards the brothers in Libya, either in Tripoli or Benghazi.”

Boukadoum had made a surprise visit to Benghazi on Feb. 5 during which he met with Haftar and other officials as part of a new course Algeria started to end the Libyan crisis based on a peaceful political solution through dialogue.