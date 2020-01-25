Algerian FM urges Libyan parties to respect truce, resume political process

ALGIERS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Thursday urged the Libyan parties to respect the truce and arms embargo, as well as to resume the political process.

Boukadoum made the remarks during a meeting with foreign ministers of Libya’s neighbors over developments in the war-torn country.

At a press conference on Thursday, he said the meeting aims to strengthen coordination and consultation between the neighboring countries of Libya and international countries to support Libyans.

“International parties should allow the Libyans to take charge of the process of settling the crisis in their country, far from any foreign interference,” the Algerian minister noted.

The meeting comes after the recent Berlin conference that agreed on limiting foreign interference in Libya.

Libya has been mired in a civil war since the fall of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.