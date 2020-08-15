Algerian official urges people to follow anti-COVID-19 rules after reopening of mosques

ALGIERS, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Algerian Minister of Religious Affairs Youcef Belmahdi on Saturday said the discipline of the faithful and their respect for preventive health measures against COVID-19 will accelerate the total reopening of mosques, the official APS news agency reported.

The minister made the remarks during a visit to a local mosque on Saturday when the Algerian government reopened some mosques, beaches and leisure areas.

He urged all people to respect and implement epidemic prevention measures, welcoming the discipline and good conduct shown by the faithful prayer in the provinces not subject to sanitary confinement.

The minister said he was satisfied with those people who wore their masks and brought their hydro-alcoholic gels to mosques.

Algerian government reopened Saturday 1,000 mosques, some beaches and leisure areas in the country as part of the gradual lifting of sanitary confinement.

The mosques will be opened at certain time and the access is prohibited for women and children under the age of 15, as well as vulnerable people.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Aug. 3 to reopen mosques and beaches. Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad stressed on Aug. 5 the need to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 after the reopening of mosques.

Mosques, beaches and parks in the country have been closed since mid-March, as part of measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19. Enditem