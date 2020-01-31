Algerian, UAE FMs discuss cooperation, Libyan crisis

ALGIERS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum on Monday held talks with his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing economic cooperation in capital Algiers.

The two officials also discussed regional and international issues, in particular the Libyan crisis.

Boukadoum told a joint press conference that “we have discussed our bilateral cooperation in terms of economy, partnership and investment,” specifying that “the talks dealt with, in particular, sectors of environment, energy, agriculture, desert tourism and mechanical industries.”

On the regional and international level, Boukadoum pointed out that the two sides “exchanged analysis and views with regards to files relating to international politics, including issues of common interest, most importantly the crisis hitting neighboring Libya.”

For his part, the UAE foreign minister said that there is “a new beginning for our bilateral relations in the political domain with the coming of a new leadership in Algeria.”

He adding that “we are surrounded by true difficult circumstances, yet we have always to look at these challenges as opportunities, and how we can make of them a bridge toward a better future for our two countries and for the peoples of our region.”

Algeria and the UAE participated in the Berlin conference on war-torn Libya, and participants agreed to support Libyans to return to the path of dialogue to reach sustainable solution that ensures peace and stability.

The visit of the UAE official comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wraps up his two-day visit to Algeria.

The Libyan crisis was also on the agenda of Erdogan’s visit, as he confirmed on Sunday that he and his Algerian counterpart are coordinating their efforts to support the outcome of Berlin conference on Libya.

Libya has been hit by civil war since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.