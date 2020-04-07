Algeria’s COVID-19 death toll hits 173, infections surge to 1,423

ALGIERS, April 6 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Monday reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,423 and the death toll to 173.

In his daily press briefing, Djamel Fourar, head of COVID-19 Detection and Follow-up Commission, told reporters that the majority of the death cases were reported in Algiers with 44 cases, followed by Blida province with 42 cases.

He added that 46 out of 1,423 infected patients have been admitted in intensive medical care.

Fourar noted that the number of recoveries stood at 90, adding that 626 patients are receiving the new Chloroquine treatment process, which has shown encouraging results so far.

A full lockdown was imposed in the virus epicenter province of Blida. The lockdown between 3 p.m. and 7 a.m. is underway in nine provinces, including Algiers, while partial lockdown is imposed in 38 provinces from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.