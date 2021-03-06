Algeria’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3,000

ALGIERS, March 4 (Xinhua) — Algeria on Thursday reported six new deaths from the COVID-19, raising its death toll to 3,002.

The Algerian Ministry of Health confirmed 168 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the North African country to 122,761.

Meanwhile, 148 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 78,732, said the ministry in a statement.

The Pasteur Institute in Algeria announced Thursday that six new cases of COVID-19 variants have been detected in Algeria, the official APS news agency reported.

A donation of Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines arrived in Algeria on Feb. 24 to help the North African nation combat the pandemic. Enditem