Alice Eve: ‘When I was growing up I wanted to be Cleopatra’

The actor on bringing Jesus back, the Oxford University rowing team and why she wants to say sorry to her teachers

Born in London, Alice Eve, 38, studied at the Beverly Hills Playhouse before reading English at Oxford University. In 2006 she starred in Tom Stoppard’s Rock ’N’ Roll at the Royal Court in London and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage award. Her films include Starter For 10, She’s Out Of My League, Star Trek Into Darkness and Bombshell. On television she appeared in Sex And The City 2, Black Mirror and Marvel’s Iron Fist on Netflix, and is in the ITV series Belgravia. She lives in London and LA.

What is your greatest fear?

Not being true to myself.

What is your earliest memory?

Grandma giving me a banana sandwich in the basement kitchen of our house in west London. I was maybe two and my mum and dad had gone on holiday without me for the first time. Grandma was able to feed me chocolate and banana sandwiches and, when they came back, I was twice the size.

Which living person do you most admire, and why?

Hillary Clinton, because it’s not easy being bullied and humiliated publicly and carrying on.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

I am not good at letting go.

What would your super power be?

Flying, so I wouldn’t have to ruin the planet taking planes.

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

Jesus.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

Do I have to go back? I’d go forward a century or two to see where we are going to end up.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Cleopatra.

What is the worst thing anyone’s said to you?

“It’s 4am and time for rowing practice.” That was at Oxford, in my first year. I joined the rowing team and rowers have a very arduous existence. If we didn’t throw up at the end of a race, we hadn’t tried hard enough.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

My friend Simon Pegg – he would insist.

What is your most unappealing habit?

Demanding to be treated fairly – it pisses people off.

What is top of your bucket list?

Saving the world.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Doing what I want.

What do you owe your parents?

A grandchild.

To whom would you most like to say sorry, and why?

To all my teachers – I’m sorry I thought class was a paying audience.

What has been your biggest disappointment?

My divorce.

How often do you have sex?

Often.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Quitting smoking.

What has been your closest brush with the law?

How long have you got? I used to think I was a Formula One driver.

How would you like to be remembered?

With daily rituals across the world.