Alice Sebold is a well-known author.

Who is Alice Sebold, the author?

The award-winning novel The Lovely Bones was written by ALICE Sebold.

She went on to write a memoir called Lucky, which was supposed to be made into a series before it was canceled due to lack of funding.

Alice Sebold is the author of The Lovely Bones and The Almost Moon, both published in 2002.

The New York Times bestseller The Lovely Bones was adapted into a film of the same name.

She was born in 1963 in Madison, Wisconsin, but raised in Philadelphia.

She graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in 1984 and then attended graduate school at the University of Houston in Texas.

Sebold married novelist Glen David Gold in 2001, but the couple divorced a few years later.

Saoirse Ronan played Susie Salmon, Susan Sarandon played Grandma Lynn, Stanley Tucci played George Harvey, Mark Wahlberg played Jack Salmon, and Rachel Weisz played Abigail Salmon in Peter Jackson’s 2010 film.

The story revolves around a young girl who was murdered, and she must choose between seeking vengeance on her killer and allowing her family to heal.

Anthony Broadwater, the man accused of rapping her in 1981, received an apology from Sebold.

Sebold wrote about the rape in her memoir Lucky in 1999, claiming that she saw a Black man in the street months later who she thought was her rapist.

When she reported the incident to police, an officer said the man must have been Broadwater, who had been seen in the area.

Despite the fact that Sebold failed to recognize Broadwater in a police lineup and instead chose another man, Broadwater was put on trial.

He was convicted largely due to Sebold’s testimony identifying him and alleged microscopic hair analysis linking him to the crime.

The US Department of Justice, on the other hand, regards this type of analysis as junk science.

After being convicted of raping Sebold while she was a student at Syracuse University, he served 16 years in prison.

Prosecutors reexamined the case last week and found flaws in his arrest and trial, leading to his conviction being overturned.

Sebold said she was “truly sorry” to Broadwater and regrets what he has gone through in a statement on her Medium account.

“I know no apology can and will ever be enough to make up for what happened to you,” she wrote, adding that he hopes Broadwater’s family will be “given the time and privacy to heal.”

Broadwater’s lawyers issued a statement on his behalf, saying he was “relieved she has apologized.”

“She must have had a lot of courage to do that.”

Because I was wrongfully convicted, it still hurts, but this will help me…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.