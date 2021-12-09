Alicia Keys ‘Keys,’ Monsta X ‘The Dreaming,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse ‘Barn,

Alicia Keys’s ‘Keys,’ Monsta X’s ‘The Dreaming,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn,’ Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s ‘Barn

Alicia Keys leans on heavy beats and vocal fireworks, while Neil Young’s seventh lockdown album sounds like he accidentally hit record during a jam session.

Every time I listen to a Neil Young album – and this one is no exception – I’m struck by how much he sounds like Kermit the Frog.

Barn is his seventh project since joining Covid, and it’s making the rest of us look like slobs. Barn was recorded this summer in a cabin in the Rockies with Crazy Horse, his long-time backing band.

Neil Young can do anything Taylor Swift can… not “better,” but “as well.”

Young and Crazy Horse don’t cover much new ground in Barn.

It shifts from softly plucked folk to scuzzy guitars and lashings of harmonica, at times sounding as if they just hit record on a jam session and forgot about it.

The endearingly wobbly high notes on childishly simple lyrics such as “When you’re waking up with a frown and the world is bringing you down (don’t forget love)” – a reminder that not every Neil Young swing is a hit – are featured on the sweet and very Kermit-esque “Don’t Forget Love.”

See also “Shape of You,” which combines rockabilly piano with sloppy vocals, with Young spouting lines like “You changed my life for the better, wore my love like your favorite sweater,” as if these are things you’d say in real life rather than in a Netflix romcom.

It’s more of a scrapbook than an album, a musical report from a few weeks spent in the Rockies that was never completed.

Not that we expect Young to write super-polished, flawless songs, but moments like the ones mentioned above add up and make it seem as if the whole thing didn’t really matter to him; it was just a way for him to pass the time.

Fair enough, he’s a septuagenarian, and aside from a few wobbles, his voice is in great shape.

But whether you want to devote yourself to listening in on a group of men squabbling is a different story.

Stream: Don’t Forget Love, Human Race, and Heading West

The eighth studio album from Alicia Keys is divided into two sections.

The first is a collection of self-produced songs with a strong emphasis on piano.

