Alicia Keys pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant as she kicks off Grammy Awards hosting gig

Shock and sadness loomed over the Grammy Awards on Sunday at the arena in downtown Los Angeles where Kobe Bryant played for 20 years for the city’s NBA team.

Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash earlier in the day was acknowledged in the opening minutes of the broadcast of music’s biggest night.

Lizzo opened the show by dedicating her performance of Truth Hurts and Cuz I Love You to the late NBA star, declaring: ‘Tonight is for Kobe’.

Host Alicia Keys said she was feeling ‘crazy sad’ about Bryant. She was joined on stage at the Staples Centre with Boyz II Men, who collectively sang It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

The 39-year-old singer gave an emotional monologue before the performance in front of the star-studded crowd, saying: ‘We’re standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.’

There was also a spotlight on the LA Lakers star’s No. 8 and 24 jerseys in the rafters of the arena the entire night.

With no musical accompaniment, Alicia began singing Boyz II Men’s 1991 hit It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye To Yesterday.

She was then joined by the R&B group who happens to be from the same hometown of Philadelphia as the recently-departed 41-year-old NBA superstar for the a capella performance.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

While opening the show Keys began by saying: ‘Earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.’

‘We never thought in a million years we’d have to start the show like this.’

Celebrities reacted emotionally to the monologue and performance including DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Questlove and Lil Nas X.

The former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star’s private Sikorsky S-76 struck a hillside amid heavy fog and immediately caught fire at around 10am on Sunday.

Law enforcement told TMZ even LAPD air support had been grounded due to the bad weather. Flight data shows the aircraft appeared to get into trouble above the L.A. Zoo where it circled at a very low altitude.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas after a group of mountain bikers spotted the smoke.

Initial reports claimed five had been killed, but the death toll was raised to nine – including the pilot – at a press conference Sunday night.

Motown legend Smokey Robinson called it a ‘solemn’ and ‘somber’ day and the news of Kobe’s death had ‘kind of put a damper on’ the Grammys.

DJ Khaled echoed the sentiment, saying on the red carpet as he arrived: ‘The news is devastating. It’s hard to even celebrate.’

Keys, as host, endeavored to lift the moment as well as memorialize the basketball pro.

During the awards telecast, she sat at a piano and as she played, she spoke about how much Kobe loved music.

She told the audience: ‘I know how much he loved music. So we’ve got to make this a celebration in his honor, you know? He would want us to keep the vibrations high.’

She went on: ‘Music is that one language we can all speak. It doesn’t matter where we’re from. We all understand it.’

Towards the end of the awards show, John Legend and DJ Khaled took the stage to perform what had originally been planned as a tribute to slain LA rapper Nipsey Hussle.

But with the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, the segment became a tribute honoring both men, concluding with their images projected onto the back of the stage.

Legend and Kahled performed Higher, the rap song they recorded with Hussle and which went on to win the Grammy for best rap/sung performance.

Joining them on stage were Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch, and Kirk Franklin.

Hussle was shot and killed outside of his South LA clothing store in March last year. He was 33.

The tribute segment opened with Meek Mill rapping Letter to Nipsey, inspired by a letter Barack Obama had written to the rapper.

Ricch then came on stage to perform a solo before DJ Khaled and Legend sang Higher accompanied by a choir.

YG joined in for part of the song and Franklin finished up with his own solo. The group then concluded by turning to salute the larger-than-life images of Hussle and Bryant.