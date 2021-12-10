Alicia Keys says, ‘I defined myself in three words: pianist, Harlem, and braids.’

Alicia Keys discusses the many sides of herself, struggling to speak up, parenting issues – and even building her own Lego piano – as she prepares to release her new album.

“I’ve always had to work extra hard to keep myself from losing myself in relationships,” Alicia Keys says.

“I’m referring to all kinds of connections.”

“With my mother, with my first manager, with [former co-producer and ex-boyfriend]Krucial,” the bestselling RandB artist of the 2000s says she has struggled to speak up – “with my mother, with my first manager, with [former co-producer and ex-boyfriend]Krucial.”

She still has to be “mindful” of her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, who has “a big personality, strong opinions, good ideas, and…” she grins, “he’s veeeeery persuasive.”

As a result, I’m always interested in hearing what he has to say about my music.

However, I’ve learned to pause, wait, and consider whether or not I’m open to suggestions.

Because the theme of this new album, Keys, is not holding back or dimming down.

I’m determined to shine brightly.”

It’s inspiring to hear Keys speak like this.

If the American self-praise comes across as a little icky in print, I can assure readers that it is genuinely likeable when seen on video.

Especially from an A-lister who is “comfortable with discomfort” enough to admit she is “tired, to be honest” when we speak.

It’s 9.30 a.m., her time, on Sunday morning.

Instead of sleeping late and doing something for herself, Keys is wrapped in a fluffy white dressing gown, surrounded by a swarm of hairdressers and make-up artists, preparing for a performance on The Voice.

She has every right to be proud of Keys, an album that features stripped-down “Original” versions of classically constructed jazz-soul songs before flipping them into beat-stacked, rapper-guesting “Unlocked” versions.

She’ll be overjoyed to learn that I listened to the first disc in bed before rushing through my chores at the speed of the second.

“You’re getting it, girl! I’m so happy! This album is part of my desire to be limitless, to express all of myself.”

It all started with the Alicia album, and accepting that there are aspects of myself that I’ve never fully shared with others, or even opened up to myself.

Because I spent so much time trying to sum myself up in a few words: pianist, Harlem, braids.

I’m a tomboy who dresses up now and then.

