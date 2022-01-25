Alien hunters speculate what the glowing-orb could be as it is chased by Black Hawk helicopters across the Connecticut sky.

As alien hunters speculate what the glowing-orb could be, UFOs are being chased by Black Hawk helicopters across the Connecticut sky.

A UFO appears to be chased by two Black Hawk helicopters across the skies of Connecticut, according to mysterious footage.

The video perplexed alien hunters as they tried to figure out what the object was.

“Raw Security Camera Footage of 2 Blackhawks escorting a tic tac glowing orb UFO,” according to a video posted to Alien Scientist’s YouTube channel on January 24.

According to The Daily Star, a bright object was seen flying over the Durham skyline, closely followed by two jets.

The planes’ lights flash intermittently as they speed behind the mysterious object.

Aliens hunters speculated on a Reddit forum whether the footage was extraterrestrial proof or part of a planned military operation after seeing it.

“More like the UFO was chasing them from the front,” one user commented.

“I’m not sure what these blurry lights are,” another person commented.

As a result, this is an unidentified alien spacecraft.”

Others wondered if a police helicopter was on the lookout for a suspect.

In recent months, there have been several reports of alleged UFO sightings all over the country.

While flying at 37,000 feet over Texas, a JetBlue pilot claimed to have seen a UFO “transforming” in mid-flight.

A white dot hovers in the distance in footage that appears to have been captured from inside a cockpit.

According to The Daily Star, the video was posted to Reddit by a user who claimed his pilot friend had filmed the encounter earlier this month.

A white spot can be seen fading away before reappearing and “melting.”

At the time the video was taken, “nothing showing on the radar for Air Traffic Control and nothing showing on the Traffic Collision Avoidance System,” according to the pilot.

A v-shaped UFO was spotted flying above an Airbus A230 passenger jet, according to a flight attendant.

When the befuddled staff member saw the spectacular display in the skies, the plane was said to have been flying over Georgia.

When the flight attendant noticed the unusual object, he began trying to “take a video of another aircraft flying just above us opposite direction at 40,000 feet.”

“I noticed this V-shaped object appear as I was filming this aircraft fly over us,” he continued.

It appears to be a battle between us and the other planes.”

In November, a strange spinning cube-shaped UFO was spotted in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Joe Biden has signed legislation creating a new UFO office to investigate unusual encounters with the mysterious craft.

The new unit, modeled after the X-Files, will conduct on-the-ground UFO investigations, probing any…

