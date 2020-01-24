‘Alien’ sea creature which resembles human brain found washed up on beach

A bizarre brain-looking creature has baffled people after it washed up on a beach, with some branding the blob a “sea alien”

An alien-like pink sea creature is baffling locals after it washed up on a South Carolina beach in the US.

The weird jelly-like blob was found on Folly Beach, by Alexander Ilg‎ from Charlton, in the US state, who then posted it online after he was unable to identify what it was.

“Does anybody know what this is?” he wrote of the brain-sized find, sparking a deluge of replies.

One branded it “a sea alien” another “whale snot” – while others mused whether it was a big wad of chewing gum or a shark brain.

The fleshy-colour of the blob made others speculate it was “a severed body part”.

The group then concluded the origin was far less exotic, with many identifying it as a “sea pork” – part of a family of sea creatures called tunicates.

Tunicates are rubbery organisms with sack-like bodies, regularly found in South Carolina waters, which attach to jetties and boats and filter surrounding seawater for nutrients.

They can come in a variety of colours including pink, red, green and black.Tunicates are distributed in ocean waters from the polar regions to the tropics, but despite how common they are they still baffle people who see them wash up.

Its comes just days after a monster sea beast “as big as car” was discovered by a dog walker.

Described as a “globster” the alien-like find was discovered by Tim Carter, 42, from Yarmouth, near Solent, on the Isle of Wight.

Tim, a local businessman, says he was baffled by the discovery of the “stringy” white blob, which is still to be formally identified.

The white-coloured blob is still unidentified, but Tim said he believed it might be the decayed carcass of a marine creature, like a whale.