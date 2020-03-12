Aliens exist and Earth will be hit in Independence Day-style attack, say Brits

More than two thirds of believers say the Government must put a plan in place to deal with a sudden ET spaceship, a poll has revealed

Half of us believe that aliens exist and that Earth will face an Independence Day-style attack in the next 50 years.

And worringly, 71% of them say this planet is already secretly hosting aliens, who may have first touched down on Earth thousands of years ago.

UFO expert Nick Pope said: “These fascinating findings say as much about distrust of government denials on UFOs as they do about people’s belief in extra-terrestrial visitation.

“This new survey supports my view that there needs to be a Government plan for first contact with extra-terrestrials, irrespective of whether they turn out to be hostile or friendly.

“Even if you think it’s unlikely, it’s common sense to have a plan for something when the consequences would be so impactful.”

Londoners, the Welsh and those in the South West of England were the biggest believers in extra-terrestrial life.

New sci-fi series War of the Worlds, that inspired the new study, airs on FOX at 9pm on Thursdays.

UFO investigator Nick added: “This intriguing new survey shows high levels of interest and belief in UFOs and extra-terrestrial life.

“I think it reflects a number of recent revelations, including the declassified videos of US Navy jets chasing UFOs, and the news that the UK government is about to release more of its UFO files.

“I’m not surprised there’s such a high level of belief in a government cover-up.”