Alison Hammond reveals her mother has sadly passed away

Alison Hammond took to social media on Friday to reveal her mother, Maria, has sadly passed away.

The Celebs Go Dating and This Morning star wrote on Twitter that her mother had been battling liver and lung cancer.

Sharing pictures of her beloved mother, she wrote: ‘I am dedicating this Valentines to my beautiful Mother who sadly passed away from liver and lung cancer.

‘My family and I laid mummy to rest yesterday in a beautiful ceremony which I know she would have loved.

‘RIP my best friend and Living Angel please come to my dreams. ♥️♥️’

Back in October, Alison shared a rare picture of her mother on social media as they hung out with singer Jamelia.

She wrote: ‘Me and mums day out! Bumping into @officialjamelia at @jemz_nailz loving life! #mums.’

She also treated her mum to an outing at the Birmingham based nail salon, Jemz Nails.

Jamelia had written: ‘So lovely to see you and your lovely Mummy.’

Alison became an official ambassador for Weight Watchers last April, after confessing to feeling embarrassed at weighing in at 20 stone.

She said: ‘My WW journey is focused on getting healthier for myself. I feel rubbish when I don’t eat properly or exercise and WW helps me with what I eat and do.

‘I know I’ll also lose weight by following the WW programme, but that’s not the be-all and end-all for me.’