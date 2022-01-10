Alison Steadman of Gavin and Stacey says there’s no such thing as a ‘never say never’ when it comes to the hit BBC show’s return.

Alison is best known for her role as Gavin’s mother Pam Shipman in the British sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin on Gavin and Stacey, has spoken out about the hit show’s future.

The actress spoke with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain about her new role in BBC’s new thriller Rules of the Game.

But she couldn’t be interviewed without being asked if Gavin and Stacey, the British sitcom, would return to our screens.

Since the first episode aired in 2007, the 75-year-old has played Gavin’s mother Pam Shipman alongside Larry Lamb, who plays Gavin’s husband Mick.

At the end of the Christmas special in 2019, viewers were left with a huge cliffhanger when Nessa got down on one knee to propose to Smithy before the episode abruptly ended before we heard his response.

The cast ‘wishes’ for the show to return, but it’s up to Ruth Jones and James Corden, the show’s writers and creators, to decide.

“Is it going to come back?” asked presenter Susanna Reid during her appearance on Monday’s morning show (January 10).

“Oh well,” Alison replied, “this is a good question!” “You know, no one has ever asked me this!”

“I honestly don’t know,” she said, laughing.

But, look, James Corden is such a big star, and he’s always on the go.

Ruth Jones is the same way; she’s writing, acting, and you can tell she’s extremely busy.

“I’m not sure if they’ll reconcile, but you never know!”

