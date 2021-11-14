Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson makes a veiled dig at Premier League referees after being enraged by a West Ham goal.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made a thinly veiled dig at Premier League officials after conceding a contentious goal against West Ham.

The Reds goalkeeper is currently with Brazil, where he kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Colombia on Friday.

two

1

As the ball found its way into the net, Alisson flapped at Pablo Fornals’ inswinging corner.

Angelo Ogbonna appeared to have blocked him, but referee Craig Pawson was unmoved.

He now appears to have made a reference to the decision made following Brazil’s victory over Colombia.

“The job isn’t so difficult when you can use your hands,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself claiming a ball in the air.

“

Following the West Ham-Liverpool match, Hammers striker Michail Antonio revealed that Alisson was their target.

He explained, “The whole plan was to stick it in straight on the keeper and challenge.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“We saw them struggle with the ball as it came in; all we had to do was keep it away from Virgil van Dijk.”

“We watched them struggle with the ball as it came in — all we had to do was keep it away from Virgil van Dijk.”

Liverpool then went on to lose 3-2 in the Premier League to West Ham, their first loss of the season.

Alisson and Brazil, on the other hand, have yet to be defeated in World Cup qualifying, as they secured their place in the quarterfinals with a win over Colombia.

Read our live football news blog for the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and done deals.

In their first 12 qualifiers, Brazil has only dropped two points ahead of their match against Argentina on Monday night.

Since 2002, the five-time World Cup champions haven’t won the tournament.

5th

050

050