All 531 Carphone Warehouse Shops to Close from April

Carphone Warehouse is about to have quite the spectacular Black Friday event, with Friday April 3 seeing all 531 of its standalone UK high street branches closing.

The Carphone brand will live on solely as little concession areas within Dixons Carphone’s PC World and Currys electrical warehouses, with the retailer blaming the changing mobile market for the decision. The numbers are pretty grim for staff, with 2,900 expected to be made redundant and 1,800 rehomed elsewhere in the division.

And it’s nothing to do with the virus, either, as Dixons Carphone says the mobile unit was already running at a £90m loss for this year, before everything went further to pieces, because people buy phones online now, and not quite so often either when the posh ones are more than a bloody grand. Chief exec Alex Baldock was brutal in his assessment, saying “…mobile is currently holding back the whole business” as the axe falls. [Dixons Carphone via BBC]