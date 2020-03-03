All aboard flight from ROK with feverish passengers tested negative for coronavirus

CHONGQING, March 2 (Xinhua) — All the passengers and crew members aboard flight CA440 tested negative for the novel coronavirus after their flight landed in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality from Seoul on Sunday, despite multiple passengers showing suspicious symptoms of the disease, the municipal government said.

Four people on the flight, with 10 crew members and 79 passengers including 22 ROK nationals, were found to have feverish symptoms during entry quarantine.

The four passengers, all Chongqing citizens, were sent to a designated hospital for treatment. The rest were under medical observation.

Nucleic acid tests were negative for all aboard. Another test will be conducted on the four feverish passengers after 24 hours.