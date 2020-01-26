All-American girl, 22, tries Australian foods like Vegemite and kangaroo jerky for the first time

An American woman who is hoping to move to Australia permanently this year has been videoed sampling the homegrown chocolate biscuits, beer and breakfast spreads – and she was less than impressed.

London Goheen, 22, is the girlfriend of entrepreneur and fashion designer Reece Hawkins, 24, who famously shares two children with Instagram model Tammy Hembrow, 25.

The Texas native was featured in a video on Reece’s YouTube channel that showed him organising Vegemite, Tim Tams, Milo, Jaffas, kangaroo jerky and XXXX Gold beer for her to dine on.

She nibbled on a Scotch Finger biscuit to start with saying that it tasted like ‘animal crackers’, an English-made biscuit that was imported to the United States in the 19th century.

Reece suggested that they pair really well with tea, something that his grandmother ‘is a big fan of’.

Next on the list was Milo swirled around a cup of milk, which tastes ‘a little bit thicker’ than Nesquik, he said.

‘Do we need a can opener for the Milo?’ London asked, pointing to the film-like lid.

She remarked that chocolate milk used to be a staple in her life before she found coffee but now it’s only a ‘sometimes’ food.

London enjoyed the taste of a Mars bar – which Reece mistook for being an Australian delicacy – before moving onto kangaroo jerky.

Describing it as brittle and ‘like dog food’ it’s not something London would normally eat but she was happy to play along with the game and take a bit between her lips nonetheless.

She ended up feeding the remaining piece to the couple’s poodle, Doug.

After showing off a few tricks she’d taught the puppy, the 22-year-old glamazon opened a packet of original Tim Tams, saying she was surprised it had taken her so long to try them.

‘They just look really fattening to me so that’s why I haven’t wanted to try them,’ she said.

Reece admitted he was a huge fan of the chocolate biscuit, particularly when he used it to do a ‘Tim Tam slam’ with his coffee in the morning.

London didn’t like ‘washing down’ the biscuit with a Queensland-created beer but nonetheless tilted a can of XXXX Gold until the alcohol touched her lips.

Calling them ‘mangoes’ Reece said he enjoyed the beverage in the summer and could regularly be found drinking them.

Finally London was handed a spoonful of Vegemite, something that is usually enjoyed on toast with butter.

‘I don’t know, I don’t like it. Do people eat Vegemite off a spoon because that was a little ridiculous? I think someone got lazy,’ she said.

She spat out the tar-like spread saying that she likely wouldn’t have it again.

London is in the process of getting a visa to live in Australia with Reece and his two children, Saskia and Wolf.