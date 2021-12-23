All are welcome in Afghanistan, according to the Taliban.

Hindu and Sikh leaders meet with the interim deputy premier to demand the return of seized lands.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Minority communities in Afghanistan were assured on Thursday by the interim Taliban government that the country is a “common home for all.”

“Afghanistan is the Afghans’ common home.”

Abdul Kabir, a deputy prime minister in the Taliban administration, said in a meeting with representatives of the Hindu and Sikh communities that “all ethnic groups and citizens of the country have the right to live in security and contribute to the country’s development.”

According to Inamullah Samangani, a Taliban deputy spokesperson, leaders of the Council of Hindus and Sikhs said they have always had a hand in the country’s development and want to continue playing a positive role in its future.

They expressed confidence in the war-torn country’s security situation, he added.

The Hindu and Sikh community leaders, according to the spokesperson, demanded that “their usurped lands” be returned.

Kabir reassured them that the Taliban will protect all groups in Afghanistan and that the group “does not discriminate against any Afghan citizen.”

“The Islamic Emirate has brought security to all, and our policy is for everyone to live in prosperity and peace, including minorities,” the statement continued.