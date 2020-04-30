All coronavirus cures develop antibodies, says Nature study

“Although in varying amounts, cured Covid-19 patients produce antibodies against the virus. This makes the serological diagnosis reliable and, if the antibodies are protective, it promises good immunity. ” This is how the most famous Italian virologist, Roberto Burioni, highlights on Twitter the “good news” published in “Nature”, signed by scientists from the Chongqing University of Medicine. “This is an article that shows that 285 of 285 (100%) patients with Covid-19 develop IgG antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 within 19 days from the onset of clinical symptoms”, summarizes Guido Silvestri professor of Virology from the prestigious Emory University in Atlanta, where he directs one of the most advanced research laboratories in Microbiology and Immunology.

Silvestri considers it a “great optimism pill”, and explains on the Italian scientific website Medical Facts why the study by “Nature”, one of the most prestigious scientific journals in the world, is relevant: “The study is important, since confirms that our immune system mounts an antibody response against the virus, a response that in all likelihood, based on previous SARS-1 and MERS, as well as on animal models of coronavirus infection, protects against being infected again or at least against the return of the disease. We still cannot know how long this response lasts, but precedents with similar viruses suggest that it should last at least 12-24 months. ”

Ultimately, experts say that “in all likelihood” the antibodies of a person who has had Covid-19 protect us against a new coronavirus infection, but still does not ensure that immunity is complete or that it is for life . Precisely, Professor Burioni remembers, speaking of antibodies, that many diseases are only suffered once in life because the organism produces antibodies that protect us forever; but in other diseases there may be a “relapse” if the antibodies produced do not protect us for life, as is the case with hepatitis C.

This study, which has just appeared in “Nature”, is considered important and novel because the World Health Organization had specified regarding immunity: «To date, April 24, 2020, no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies to Covid-19 confers immunity against future infection by this virus in humans. ”

Optimism about vaccine

To this good news, another hopeful is added from Rome and Oxford, because the time to obtain the first vaccine could be extraordinarily short, if the initiated experimentation is effective and safe, although the large-scale production for everyone will take more time. The merit would be divided equally between the Italian company, Advent-Irbm from Pomezia (Lazio), which is developing the immunizer in collaboration with scientists at the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford. Both have reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical multinational AstraZeneca to impose a greater acceleration in the completion of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will be responsible for the development, production and distribution of the vaccine worldwide. This was confirmed by Matteo Liguori, manager of the Italian company, to the Italian agency AdnKronos. Due to the emergency situation, they have been allowed to experiment with people after laboratory tests with macaques, whose genome is 97.5% the same as the human. In these experiments, its efficacy and safety have been proven, as it is not toxic. Experimentation with 500 healthy volunteers has already started and if the results are positive, the subsequent phase will begin with 5,000 people in late May. The optimism is such that the president of Irbm, Pietro Di Lorenzo, brings forward a specific date to apply the vaccine, if the safety and efficacy in humans is also verified: «By December, if all the tests give the positive results we expect, there will be a first stock of the Pomezia-Oxford vaccine available to start vaccinating some more fragile categories. ”

“Never seen a similar career”

Alberto Mantovani, scientific director of the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano (Milan) and professor at the Humanitas University, the most cited Italian immunologist at the University of Barcelona, ​​is surprised and amazed by the unprecedented race for the goal of a vaccine and therapy against the coronavirus. world scientific literature. “We talk a lot among colleagues in all countries,” he tells the daily La Repubblica. In 40 years of research I do not remember sharing a more intense and transparent moment than this. But when the word goes to production and exchange, I’m afraid the rules of the game will change. We have over one hundred research teams working around the world. Very different paths are followed, and this is a good sign. We have never created a coronavirus vaccine. We know that there are significant technical difficulties. Having so many horses involved in the same race, each with a different race tactic, gives us an excellent opportunity for someone to really hit the finish line. ” .