All county-level regions in China’s Inner Mongolia cast off poverty

HOHHOT, March 5 (Xinhua) — Another 20 county-level regions in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have been removed from the country’s list of impoverished counties, local authorities said Thursday.

This means that all 31 impoverished county-level regions in Inner Mongolia have shaken off poverty, according to the regional poverty relief office.

The region will continue to adopt poverty alleviation measures to prevent people from returning to poverty, said the office.

Since 2013, more than 1.55 million rural people have bid farewell to poverty in Inner Mongolia by the end of 2019, with the poverty headcount ratio dropping to 0.11 percent in 2019 from 11.7 percent in 2013.