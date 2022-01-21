All Covid travel rules should be “completely abolished” for fully-jabbed people, according to a petition.

Modeling shows that governments are unable to put in place restrictions quickly enough to be effective in limiting virus spread.

According to the findings of a major study, testing rules for fully vaccinated travelers should be abolished entirely.

When the Government reviews international travel restrictions next week, the research commissioned by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Airlines UK will provide evidence to support the removal of remaining testing requirements.

According to new research from the NHS research body Edge Health and Oxera, governments are unable to implement travel restrictions quickly enough to prevent the spread of new, more infectious variants.

As a result, imposing travel restrictions in response to the discovery of a new variant will not aid in the control of the new variant’s spread or the protection of public health.

On January 5, ministers agreed that pre-departure and post-arrival PCR tests were no longer necessary once the Omicron variant had become dominant in the UK. This prompted calls to eliminate the remaining requirement for post-arrival Lateral Flow Tests.

Governments take several weeks to become aware of new variants, and even longer to assess whether they are variants of concern, as Omicron demonstrated.

It is too late for restrictions to make a difference by the time a new variant has been discovered and evaluated.

Even if current testing measures were maintained indefinitely, the study finds that they would only delay the spread of a new variant in the UK by three to five days, costing the UK economy between £8 billion and £11 billion per year.

“It is critical that travel policies are based on the best available analysis,” MAG chief executive Charlie Cornish said. “The latest findings show conclusively that testing for international travel will not deliver significant benefits in managing the spread of new variants.”

“As we learn to live with Covid-19, it’s critical that people be able to travel without the added expense and uncertainty that testing brings.”

The UK government has already taken steps to reduce domestic restrictions, and it should now apply the same principles to international travel.”

“Testing restrictions for the fully vaccinated make no sense at all given the delay in Governments being able to,” said Tim Alderslade, CEO of airlines in the United Kingdom.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.