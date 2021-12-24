All Creatures Great and Small, The Amazing Mr Blunden, The Greatest Snowman, and more will be on TV on Christmas Eve in 2021.

It’s that time of year again, and the Christmas television specials keep getting better and better…

The holiday season has arrived, and there are a slew of TV Christmas specials to watch, as is customary.

On December 24, regular daytime TV shows such as Lorraine, Good Morning Britain, and BBC Breakfast will air as usual.

If you’re wondering what’s going on with your favorite soaps, Emmerdale will air at 7 p.m. on ITV, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30 p.m. and EastEnders at 8 p.m. on BBC One.

Take a look at what else is on TV on Christmas Eve:

Gino and his family, including his mother-in-law, Elizabeth, gather on the island of Sardinia for a long-overdue Italian festive feast celebration in the series’ final episode.

The Repair Shop will tackle a number of difficult treasured keepsake restorations for their 2021 Christmas special, including a mechanical doll, a traditional German decoration, an ageing harmonium, and a train set all the way from Kenya.

Jamie and Lucy Allen, two London teenagers, will embark on a ghostly festive adventure in Sky’s Amazing Mr Blunden Christmas Eve special.

Their adventure begins when their mother is offered a job as a caretaker of a dilapidated country house by a mysterious old man known as Mr Blunden.

For a Christmas series, University Challenege is hosting a number of matches featuring notable alumni.

Corpus Christi College in Cambridge takes on St Anne’s College in Oxford in this episode.

How many do you think you can get right?

The Greatest Snowman, a brand new Channel 4 show, will see a slew of celebrities dust off their creative skills and travel to an Alpine resort to compete.

In the television show, they will all compete to build the best snow structures.

On BBC’s Top Gear, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff, and Chris Harris prepare to drive home for the holidays.

The trio embarked on a Yuletide journey across Britain after unwrapping their Secret Santa presents in Wales.

When we return to Darrowby for a festive showing of the Channel 5 remake, All Creatures Great and Small, love is in the air.

