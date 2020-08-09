All hands on deck needed to help Lebanon overcome tragedy, says UN deputy chief

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said Sunday that last week’s Beirut port blast will have “deep social and economic impacts” in Lebanon.

“To help Lebanon overcome the tragedy and recover better, we will need all hands on deck,” the UN deputy chief said on a UN-backed virtual conference, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, to drum up aid for Lebanon after the devastating Beirut port blast.

“The explosion in Beirut last Tuesday shocked the world,” she said, adding that the port that was destroyed also serves humanitarian needs in Syria.

Mohammed said that the blast will have “deep social and economic impacts.”

“We must focus our support on four priority sectors – health, food, the rehabilitation of buildings and the rehabilitation of schools,” she said.

“The Lebanese people deserve a stable and secure future,” said the UN deputy chief.

“With determination and solidarity, we can help them reach that long-sought goal,” she added.

Two massive explosions rocked the Port of Beirut at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT) on Tuesday, leaving at least 154 people dead, 6,000 people injured and dozens more still missing.

After the devastating blast, the United Nations moved rapidly to step up its relief effort. Enditem