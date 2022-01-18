ALL homes on Tonga’s island have been destroyed as a ‘unprecedented disaster’ kills three people and chilling new photos reveal total devastation.

As a result of an ‘unprecedented disaster,’ all homes on Tonga’s island have been destroyed, and chilling new photos reveal total devastation.

According to the government, TONGA has been hit by an “unprecedented disaster,” with all homes on one island destroyed.

New photos show the devastation caused by a volcano eruption, which resulted in a tsunami that has killed three people so far, including a British charity worker.

The government has revealed that all homes on the island of Mango have been destroyed as the scope of the disaster becomes clearer.

Satellite photos show that parts of Tonga that were once lush green have turned brown, as do photos taken from a New Zealand air force plane.

As communications are restored and more information becomes available, fears are growing that the death toll will begin to rise.

In its first statement, the government of Tonga described the country’s situation as an “unprecedented disaster.”

Images from the New Zealand air force also show ash-covered areas and damaged structures.

More footage has emerged of the powerful tsunami waves crashing ashore, tearing down fences and forcing people to flee for their lives.

Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, a Tongan diplomat, described the damage as “alarming” and predicted more deaths.

“We just pray that there aren’t any more deaths,” he said.

It comes as her husband James discovers the body of Angela Glover, a 50-year-old British charity worker who has been missing for more than a year.

Tonga’s airport runway is being cleared of volcanic ash so that relief flights carrying vital supplies like sanitation kits can land.

Other before and after images show the volcanic eruption has completely obliterated the island of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai.

Water damage can be seen on the northern and southern sides of Tongatapu’s main island.

The islands of Uoleva and Nomuka have also been impacted by the volcano, which last erupted in 2014.

According to New Zealand-based volcanologist Shane Cronin, the eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines 30 years ago.

“This is an eruption best witnessed from space,” he said.

“Further volcanic activity cannot be ruled out,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement today.

It went on to say that the official assessments have yet to be released because communications have been severely harmed.

The government of Tonga estimates that 36 people live on Mango and 69 on Fonoi.

After the tsunami sparked high waves, two more people drowned off the coast of Peru.

The eruption had an impact as far as Fiji, New Zealand, the United States, and Japan.

80,000 people in Tonga could be affected, according to aid workers.

Surveillance flights have been dispatched by Australia and New Zealand…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.