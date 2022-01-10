All Labour election candidates in Scotland will be ‘pro-UK,’ according to Anas Sarwar.

All Labour candidates in Scotland will be “pro-UK,” according to Anas Sarwar.

The Scottish Labour leader has stated that his party supports “reforming and renewing” the United Kingdom rather than independence, and all candidates are expected to agree.

Scottish Labour’s candidates in upcoming council elections and the next UK general election will all be “pro-UK,” according to the party’s leader.

Anas Sarwar stated that his party was committed to “reforming and renewing” the United Kingdom rather than Scottish independence, and that all candidates should share this viewpoint.

He went on to say that candidates who had previously supported leaving the union but had since changed their minds would not be barred from running.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Scottish Labour leader, was quoted as saying over the weekend that he is considering allowing pro-independence candidates to run in the next general election.

A source close to UK Labour leader Ed Miliband told The Sunday Times that the party was a “broad church” that could accommodate candidates with “different stances.”

Mr Sarwar, on the other hand, dismissed this notion, stating that in Scotland, candidates are chosen “by the Scottish Labour Party and the Scottish Labour Party alone.”

“On the question of candidates,” he continued, “we will be a pro-UK party standing for a reformed and renewed UK, and all of our candidates will be expected to adhere to that manifesto, so we can have a prime minister who is for the entire United Kingdom.”

He stated that this policy would apply to the Scottish council elections in May, as well as the next Holyrood election, which is not scheduled until 2026.

“I believe we need bigger ideas than independence – that was an idea I had before the pandemic,” he added.

“I believe we need bigger, bolder ideas… and I would expect all of our candidates to take that position in terms of our position, even in council elections, or indeed in general elections or future Scottish Parliament elections.”

The Scottish Conservatives announced on Monday that in the upcoming council elections on May 5, they will only field pro-UK candidates.

“Everyone of our candidates will stand on a platform to protect jobs and rebuild public services from the damage caused by Covid,” said Miles Briggs, the party’s local government spokesman.

“However.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Anas Sarwar: All Labour election candidates in Scotland will be ‘pro-UK’