“An inverted pyramid of piffle” has been used to describe Boris Johnson’s defenses for scandals he has faced throughout his career.

“An inverted pyramid of piffle” has been used to describe Boris Johnson’s defenses for scandals he’s faced throughout his career.

Boris Johnson’s dual careers in journalism and politics have resulted in him being fired for fabricating quotes, sacked for a secret affair, and investigated over his lavish Downing Street flat renovation.

Boris Johnson has admitted for the first time that he attended a Downing Street party while the UK was still subject to Covid restrictions.

While speaking in the Commons on Wednesday, the Prime Minister expressed his “heartfelt regret” for attending the “bring your own booze” event on May 20, 2020, in the Downing Street garden.

His apology, however, was quickly followed by a strong caveat that he was only there for 25 minutes because it was a “work event.”

Mr Johnson has had a long history of scandals, as well as an even longer history of justifications.

He has been fired for fabricating quotes, fired for a secret affair, and investigated over the lavish renovation of his Downing Street flat during his dual careers as a journalist and a politician.

Despite this, he has always been able to recover.

After being fired as shadow arts minister by then-Conservative leader Michael Howard in 2004, Mr Johnson told an audience on Have I Got Views for You: “My friends, as I have discovered myself, there are no disasters, only opportunities.”

Mr. Johnson’s justifications for the scandals that have dogged his career are as follows:

Before making the successful transition to politics, Mr Johnson had a long career as a journalist.

In 1988, Mr Johnson was fired from The Times’ trainee program for fabricating quotes, ending an otherwise promising career.

The future Prime Minister, who was 23 at the time, is said to have “invented” a remark from his godfather, historian Colin Lucas.

At the office of Charles Wilson, then-editor of The New York Times, Mr Johnson was summoned and dismissed.

Since then, he has apologized and expressed his displeasure with the “snivelling, fact-grubbing historians” who called him out.

He later told documentary filmmaker Michael Cockerell, “I remember a deep, deep sense of shame and guilt… not knowing how to sort it out.”

To be honest, it was a disappointment.”

Two years later, in 1990, Mr Johnson was secretly recorded agreeing to provide the address of News of the World.

Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom provides a news summary.

All of Boris Johnson’s defenses for scandals he’s faced during his career have been dubbed “an inverted pyramid of piffle.”

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy