Every school in Glasgow that has had a child expelled in the previous year

Every Glasgow school where a child was expelled the previous year

In recent years, exclusions have decreased dramatically in Glasgow, but only one secondary school had no exclusions, and some schools had more than 50 exclusions in a single year.

Hundreds of Glasgow students were expelled during the previous academic year despite the lockdown.

With 40 incidents between 2020 and 2021, secondary Knightswood had the highest number of exclusions among mainstream schools.

More than 50 exclusions were carried out by Westmuir High, a school for students with social, emotional, and behavioral needs (SEBN).

Hillpark Secondary School had 20 exclusion incidents, the same as Shawlands Academy.

Bannerman High was the only high school that did not have any exclusions throughout the year.

Over 30 primaries used exclusions, but the vast majority did not.

“Our schools will continue to focus on reducing exclusions because children and young people who are not in school are not learning,” Chris Cunningham, city convener for education, skills, and early years, said.

“School staff work extremely hard to understand why some students behave in a particular way, and they will identify appropriate supports to meet these children’s and young people’s individual needs so that they can continue their education.”

“In order to avoid time away from learning, short exclusions should only be used if no other option is available and all other nurturing approaches have been exhausted.”

The number of children removed from high schools has decreased significantly since 2017, from 642 to 312.

256 secondary students were excluded from school between 2020 and 2021, compared to 61 primary students.

Eighty percent of students were only dismissed once.

The statistics on school exclusions were prepared this week for the Operational Performance and Delivery Scrutiny Committee in response to a request from a councillor.

A councillor, Martin Bartos, requested more information on school exclusion statistics and data on children who have been expelled multiple times.

“In the end, alternative pathways and supports are put in place on a case-by-case basis to best meet pupils’ needs,” the council responded.

From 2020 to 2021, there will be more incidents of exclusion in secondary schools in Glasgow.

