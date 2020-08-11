All Our Carbon Saving is Going Down the Bog

All the carbon reductions the UK has achieved by planting and protecting forests might quite literally be going down the bog, says countryside charity CPRE.

The country’s peat bogs can either be a massive help or a major hindrance to environmental efforts, and guess which one they’re currently being?

Essentially, a well-looked-after wet peat bog can suck up unlimited amounts of carbon dioxide, making it the climate change sponge we really need right now. However, if left to go dry and manky, the CO2 already in the bog starts to oxidise, and it all goes right back into the environment.

Apparently, we’ve been neglecting our bogs – no change there then – and resulting carbon emissions are undoing all the good work of the forests we’ve been planting.

BBC News reports this story with the truly magnificent sentence: “Yet, it says, there has been much more focus from the government and media on forests than on peat bogs.”

Shocker.

If we want to sort out the bog situation, we only need to get them wet again by filling up drainage ditches.

Chris Stark, chief exec of the Committee on Climate Change, explains:

“Peatland restoration is a no-brainer but action needs to start now. Most of the UK’s peatlands are in bad shape, accounting for around 5% the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. This problem is fixable, by restoring and managing our land more sustainably. In the longer-term, well-functioning peatlands can continuously suck up CO2 from the atmosphere, unlike trees, and represent an important and potentially growing reservoir of carbon.

Healthy peatland can also deliver additional benefits such as cleaner water and reduced flood risk.”

(The “unlike trees” bit is a reference to the fact that they only slurp up CO2 until they’re mature, he’s not negging trees).

A spokesperson for Defra responded:

“This Government remains dedicated to being a world leader in tackling climate change. Healthy peatlands have an important role to play in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and helping us reach our net zero target, which is why we have committed £640m through the Nature for Climate Fund to restore 35,000 hectares of England’s peatland by 2025.”

A peat strategy is apparently on the way. No doubt it’ll be bog standard. [BBC]

Main image: oliver.dodd via Flickr CC