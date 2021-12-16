All over 18s are now eligible for a Covid booster vaccine appointment; here’s how to schedule yours.

All over 18s can now book a Covid booster vaccine appointment – here’s how.

If you’re 18 to 29 years old and live in Scotland, you can now schedule a booster if you’ve already had both doses of the Covid vaccine.

The move comes as the number of cases of omicron is on the rise.

Because omicron spreads faster than any other variant, the Scottish Government announced that anyone over the age of 18 will now be eligible for a booster vaccine.

Scots were able to book their third vaccination as of 10 a.m. today (December 15), a day after the First Minister advised caution during the holiday season.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish public during a speech in Parliament yesterday (December 14) that the advice, while not legally binding, is to keep households to a maximum of three to keep case numbers down.

In addition to the Christmas gathering recommendations, hospitality and retail establishments were urged to step up their efforts to protect customers in the coming days and weeks.

However, how do you schedule the covid booster vaccine?

According to NHS Inform, seven groups are currently eligible to schedule a booster vaccine.

Coronavirus booster vaccinations are available for the following people:

A booster dose of PfizerBioNTech or Moderna vaccine will be offered to you.

However, if you are unable to take PfizerBioNTech or Moderna due to medical reasons, AstraZeneca may be used as a booster dose.

Scots who are eligible for the booster vaccination can schedule an appointment through the NHS Inform website.

You must log in to the website using the user name that was sent to you via text message or on any previous Covid vaccination appointment letter.

If you forget your user name or password, use the “get your user name” or “forgotten your password” options on the website to retrieve it.

After receiving a second dose, appointments must be scheduled at least three months (12 weeks) in advance.

If you’ve tested positive for Covid, you’ll have to wait four weeks (28 days) for a booster.

This space will help you distinguish between vaccine side effects and illness side effects.