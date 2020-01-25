All parties should jointly defend int’l order with int’l law as core: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy said Thursday that all parties should jointly defend the international order with international law as its core.

“All parties should seize the opportunity of the 75th anniversary summit of the United Nations and related events to jointly defend the international order with international law as its core,” Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said at the 56th plenary meeting of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on the “Report of the Secretary-General on the Work of the Organization.”

“I support the UN in playing a bigger role in international affairs so as to promote the establishment of a more equitable and effective global governance system,” he said.

Zhang called on the international community to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and firmly defend multilateralism.

“Multilateralism represents the desire of the people and the trend of the times. Unilateralism based on exclusivity and based on supremacy of one’s own country is neither feasible nor popular,” he said.

Speaking of development, Zhang said that more importance should be attached to development and accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“The international community should take this opportunity of the critical decade for 2030 Agenda and implement a people-centered development concept,” he said. “It should prioritize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of concerns of developing countries on poverty reduction, hunger eradication, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, among others so that no one is left behind.”

“This May, China will host in Beijing the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference. We welcome the active participation of all countries with a view to jointly building a global partnership on connectivity,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday briefed the member states on his priorities for 2020, during which he said the world is challenged by four looming threats.