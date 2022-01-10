There are tiny holes in all plane windows – and what they REALLY mean

SEE IF THERE’S A SMALL HOLE IN THE GLASS PANEL THE NEXT TIME YOU FLY IN THE WINDOW SEAT.

But don’t worry – this is completely normal, and without them, there could be serious problems onboard.

The aircraft’s ability to withstand changes in air pressure outside is aided by its unusual design.

Despite the appearance of a hole, the small gap does not go through the entire pane.

Each window is composed of three acrylic layers, with the breather hole located only in the middle one.

The small gap helps to regulate the plane’s high pressure environment, making the ride much more pleasant for passengers.

Pilot Mark Vanhoenacker had previously revealed, “The outer two cabin windows are designed to contain this difference in pressure between the cabin and the sky.”

“While both the middle and outer panes are strong enough to withstand the difference on their own, the outer pane bears the pressure in normal circumstances due to the breather hole.”

In addition to passenger safety, the breather hole serves another purpose.

The small gap allows moisture to escape the plane, which keeps the windows from fogging up.

On a plane, this isn’t the strangest thing you’ll see.

Small black triangles on the plane’s walls may be noticed by passengers with keen eyes.

These indicate the best vantage point for staff to see the wings from inside the aircraft.

If necessary, they can check the position of the flaps or slats through the appropriate window.

Small yellow hooks can also be found on the wings, which are used to secure and tether life rafts to the plane during staff evacuations.

Passengers use ropes attached to the hooks to walk across the wing in an emergency.