All possible ways to get vitamin D in quarantine

Home confinement, due to the coronavirus crisis, has infinite consequences. Most of them are out of our hands but others, more homemade and easy, we can still control them. With this we talk about our diet, the exercise we do or how we manage our leisure time.

During these days of quarantine, it is important to try to follow a routine similar to that with which we live our day to day. Maintaining a work schedule or exercise routine is possible with effort, but there are other things, intrinsic to our outdoor outings that are more difficult to achieve. One of them: vitamin D.

“Vitamin D is an essential chemical compound whose deficiency causes decreased absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the diet,” explains Dr. Elisa de Rojas, nutrition expert and collaborator of Top Doctors. The problem we face is that the absorption of vitamin D to do comes most of the direct contact with sunlight, and that which comes from food is small, since “very few foods are a natural source of it” , as the doctor explains.

Even so, if we can include some foods in our diet that help us to strengthen the level of vitamin D in our body:

–

Blue fish: salmon, tuna, sardines or mackerel.

–

Seafood: oysters, prawns and prawns.

–

Mushrooms: one of the great staples of the diet to keep vitamin D levels high.

–

Avocado: it is the food of plant origin richest in vitamin D.

–

Eggs: Vitamin D is especially concentrated in the yolk and it is better to consume them whole.

– Foods enriched with vitamin D: some milks, orange juices, breads and cereals.

The best way to obtain vitamin D is directly from the sun, since most of it is synthesized from direct exposure to sunlight. “In these moments of confinement we can take advantage of whether we have a balcony at home, gardens, or we have to take the dog for a walk, to expose ourselves to sunlight,” recommends Dr. Rojas, who recalls that when an adult is exposed at a minimum dose of UV radiation for 24 hours “produces the equivalent of taking 10,000 to 25,000 IU of vitamin D in the diet.”

Why is having a good vitamin D level important?

Dr. Luís López Tallaj, an expert in anti-aging medicine from the University of Seville and a member of SEMAL, lists the factors in which vitamin D contributes to our well-being:

– Stimulates the immune system and protects against viruses (in this case the coronavirus) and the common cold.

– Reduces the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.

– Limits the risk of colorectal cancer and can reduce the risk of other cancers, including breast, prostate and pancreas.

– Play a key role in maintaining cognitive function as we age.

Sun exposure cannot be in any way, since we run the risk of no effect. One of the most important things is that we cannot “sunbathe” through a glass, since, as Salvador Ferrando, endocrine and nutritionist at the Ricart Medical Institute explains, the rays that produce vitamin D at the dermal level require that there be no no glass in between. If so, that crystal would block the passage of rays and therefore the formation of vitamin D. “It is essential that if we are next to the window it is open,” he says.

On the other hand, it is very important to remember that sun exposure should not be excessive, as it can cause a burn. The recommendation is to spend about 15 minutes a day sunbathing on the upper body, that is, trunk, face, neck, neckline, chest, arms and back if possible.

Should we resort to supplementation in cases like this? Dr. Elisa de Rojas explains that in principle it is not necessary, although, if we think that our diet does not contain adequate levels, or that we are going to be deprived of exposure to sunlight, we can take vitamin D supplements of 2000 IU per day . .