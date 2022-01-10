All Scottish customers will no longer be charged for dairy-free milk.

All Scottish Starbucks customers will no longer be charged for dairy-free milk.

During Veganuary, Starbucks has announced that the 40p charge for dairy-free milk options will be eliminated, making it “easier” for customers.

Starbucks has announced a major menu change in all Scottish stores, which is a much-welcomed move for those with food allergies and intolerances.

From this month, the coffee chain has confirmed that there will be no additional charge for anyone ordering a dairy-free milk alternative.

Vegan milk options include almond, coconut, oat, soya, and Starbucks’ own original blend, all of which cost an extra 40p.

According to the Daily Record, the change will provide more personalized options and “make it even easier for customers to choose whichever dairy alternative or milk they prefer.”

The announcement comes during Veganuary, a month in which people experiment with plant-based options or go completely plant-based for the month.

To participate, the coffee chain, along with other food and beverage chains, has added more items to their menu.

Strawberry and Vanilla, Honey and Hazelnut, Dark Cocoa and Orange Oat Lattes are among the new additions.

“Smooth and subtly sweet Starbucks Blonde® Espresso is mixed with delicious strawberry and delicate vanilla flavors and our creamy oat dairy alternative, finished with a light layer of foam and bright and vibrant strawberry topping,” according to the description of their Strawberry flavored latte.

The “smooth and subtly sweet Starbucks Blonde® Espresso is blended with beautiful honey and hazelnut flavours and our creamy oat dairy alternative, then finished off with a light layer of foam and a deliciously uplifting honey topping,” according to Starbucks.

Finally, the Orange Oat latte is described as “smooth and subtly sweet Starbucks Blonde® Espresso blended with rich, dark cocoa and sweet, juicy orange powder.”

Finished with a light layer of foam and a light yet luxurious orange cocoa topping.”

Each new latte costs £3.35 and is currently available.

The brand new Tu’NAH Sandwich, developed in collaboration with The Vegetarian Butcher, is the first plant-based fish alternative on the menu.

