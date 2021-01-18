All square at Anfield, Man City move second in Premier League

LONDON, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Manchester United gave their title hopes a massive boost as they held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the standout game in the Premier League this weekend.

Although Liverpool had more of the ball, they lacked sharpness in front of goal, with Roberto Firmino guilty of spurning their best chances. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes saw a free-kick go just wide of the woodwork in the first half, while Alisson in the Liverpool goal did well to deny him after the break.

The Liverpool keeper also produced an excellent save from Paul Pogba 10 minutes from time to keep the scores level, but Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp must be worried that his side have failed to score in their last three league games.

Manchester City moved up to second after a comfortable 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace in Sunday’s last game.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated from start to finish and opened the scoring as Kevin de Bruyne’s 100th assist for the club set up John Stones to nod home his first league goal since joining from Everton.

It was all City after the break, with Ilkay Gundogan scoring a wonderful second before Stones poked home his second and Raheem Sterling capped a dominant performance two minutes from the end.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win away to bottom side Sheffield United.

Serge Aurier opened the scoring for Spurs after just six minutes and Harry Kane doubled their lead five minutes before half-time.

Although David McGoldrick’s goal just before the hour gave United some brief hope, it was quickly snuffed out by Tanguy Ndombele, who ran onto a through-ball before smashing high into the net from a tight angle.

On Saturday, Leicester City continued their fine season with a 2-0 win at home to Southampton thanks to goals from James Maddison and winger Harvey Barnes, whose pace helped break down a rival that had previously only conceded twice in five games.

Mason Mount’s 78th minute goal gave Chelsea a win in the south-west London derby away to Fulham on Saturday. Mount produced a crisp finish after Chelsea had struggled to beat a Fulham side reduced to 10 men after Antonee Robinson’s 44th minute red card.

Sam Allardyce enjoyed his first victory as West Bromwich Albion coach as his side fought back to win the Black Country derby away to Wolves. Matheus Pereira’s 8th minute penalty had put West Brom ahead, but Wolves turned the game around with strikes from Fabio Silva and Willy Boly.

West Brom then showed the character they will need to avoid relegation, with Semi Ajayi drawing them level before Pereira’s second goal gave them three vital points.

Michail Antonio’s ninth-minute strike gave West Ham a 1-0 win at home to Burnley, while Neil Maupay’s 17th minute goal saw Brighton win away to Leeds United to give them some breathing space above the relegation zone. Enditem