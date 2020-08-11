All Thai public schools to resume normal classes on Aug. 13 after gov’t eases lockdown restrictions

BANGKOK, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday that all state schools under the supervision of the Ministry’s Office of Basic Education Commission (OBEC) will resume in-person teaching from Thursday onward, but on a trial basis.

OBEC said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the resumption of schools was in line with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Thailand, which has not recorded a single case of local infection for 78 days in a row.

Students must, however, keep a record of where they go after school, so that officials can monitor their after-school activities, in case any of them is exposed to COVID-19 and so that the proper steps can be taken to prevent the disease from spreading.

Although schools can resume classes, they have been instructed to use classrooms for teaching as little as possible, to avoid congestion, and to emphasize out-door activities and out-door teaching.

In case a school wants to hold a meeting, or activities where many students are expected to attend, the school administrator must notify the area health office and seek permission or report the activity to the respective governor.

OBEC said the trial period will take a period of 14 days to check whether any case of COVID-19 has flared up. Enditem