All the alleged No 10 events as Boris Johnson faces calls to resign

This week, the Prime Minister admitted that in May 2020, he attended a large gathering in the No. 10 garden.

Boris Johnson was already facing calls to resign after admitting to attending a large gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 while the rest of the country was on lockdown.

The Prime Minister apologized this week, saying he mistookly believed he was at a work function.

However, the pressure on Mr Johnson increased on Friday, following reports that two new parties would be held inside Number 10 in April 2021.

Due to social distancing measures in place at the time, they were held just hours before the Queen sat alone at the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

This article examines all of the allegations against the government for violating the lockdown rules.

Mr Johnson was photographed in the No. 10 garden with a group of about 20 civil servants and Tory aides, who were holding food and drinks.

Sources claim he told one of his aides that they deserved a drink for “beating back” the coronavirus, and that around 20 employees drank alcohol and ate pizza as a result.

At the time, Covid-19 restrictions allowed people to meet in an outdoor public place with only one other person from another household at a distance of two metres.

On the 20th of May, the Prime Minister’s Private Personal Secretary invited around 100 people to meet in the No 10 garden after work for some “socially distanced drinks” to “enjoy the lovely weather.”

He told them to “BYOB,” which stands for “bring your own booze.”

Guests began arriving at 6 p.m., with many bringing their own drinks from a trip to the Westminster Tesco Express, as suggested by the email invitation, and mingling with one another until late.

The Prime Minister has admitted that he was present at the party, which had between 30 and 40 people in attendance.

Mr Johnson stated that he only stayed for 25 minutes because he mistook the gathering for a work event.

Downing Street cleaners reportedly filed a complaint because the garden was left in such a bad state.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, claims that Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie threw a party at their Downing Street flat.

The ostensible incident

