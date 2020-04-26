All the Best iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deals Available on UK Networks

The phones may not be put for a few weeks, but after Tuesday’s launch event we have the next big day on Apple’s calendar: iPhone pre-order day. That’s right all the new iPhones are available for you to pre-buy from today, even if they’re not going to arrive for another week.

Still if you’re desperate to upgrade and sort out your next phone, you’ll want to know exactly what deals are available. This post is specifically for the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, because they’re all quite a bit different, so if you want the regular iPhone 11 you’ll have to head over to this post and check those out.

Unless otherwise stated all plans are 24 months and don’t include trade-in offers.

Obviously if you head over to the Apple store you can pick up one of these phones right now, pay off the whole price, and not have to worry about monthly bills. The downside, of course is that the iPhone 11 Pro starts at £1,049, while the Pro Max starts at £1,149. That is an awful lot of money to drop in one go, and makes the £729 iPhone 11 look positively cheap by comparison.

You can pay it off in installments, with Apple advertising prices that start at £31 a month. But the T&Cs hinge this on trading in an iPhone X (64GB) for at least £290 of trade-in credit and a £20 upfront payment. It’s not clear whether you can pay with installments if you don’t have another working iPhone to swap.

If you want to be Pro, then you’re going to have to pay at least £65 a month for the iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) on EE. That comes with 1GB of data, no swappable benefits, and a £150 upfront fee. That said, an extra £4 a month (total £69) and a reduced £100 fee gets you 4GB of data and no swappable benefits.

The 256GB model costs £70 (with £180 upfront) and £74 (with £130 upfront) for the same plans. The beefy 512GB model is quite a bit more with £75 a month (with £230 upfront) for 1GB and £79 a month (with £180 upfront) for 4GB.

If you want unlimited data there are a few options. The 64GB model costs £84 a month for this tier, though paying just £10 upfront means you get none of EE’s swappable benefits. If you want the benefits you’re going to have to pay an extra £5 a month (£89) with the same upfront fee. If you can handle not having unlimited data, however, you can get the swappable benefits and 100GB of monthly data for £84 a month – though that does come with a more than reasonable £50 upfront charge.

The 256GB model has a lot of options for unlimited data, and the cheapest monthly cost if £89 a month with no swappable benefits and £40 upfront. If you want the swappable benefits you’ll have you cough up £94 a month with the same £40 upfront fee. There are other options available that cost less upfront, but since the difference is only £30 I wouldn’t recommend them.

The 512GB model with unlimited data is very expensive, as you can imagine. Your cheapest option is £94 a month and £90 upfront, though that doesn’t come with any swappable benefits. If you want those you’ll have to pay £99 a month with the same upfront fee. Which is a lot! And this is only the regular 11 Pro. God knows how bad the 11 Pro Max is going to be…

If you are crazy, rich, or both, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is also available on EE in all its iterations, and it costs a lot of money. Like a lot a lot.

Your cheapest 64GB option is £70 a month with £150 upfront, and that gets you 1GB of data and no other benefits. That said 4GB is just £74 a month with only £100 upfront, so if you’re not super rich that might be worth considering. The same allowances cost £75 (plus £180) and £79 (plus £130) for the 256GB model, and £75 (plus £330) and £79 (plus £280) for the 512GB model.

But that data is rubbish, do you want unlimited? Because unlimited is available.

The cheapest 64GB unlimited option is £89 a month with £10 upfront, plus no other benefits. The benefits are available on a £94 a month plan with the same £10 upfront.

The 256GB model has unlimited data and no other perks for £94 a month and £40 upfront, or £99 a month and £40 upfront for the two swappable benefits. Like the regular 11 Pro there are options with £10 upfront instead, but those are stupid and you shouldn’t take them for the sake of saving £30.

The 512GB model is a pricey bastard with unlimited data, and you’ll be paying at least £99 a month and £90 upfront if you can live without the other perks. Adding the perks is £104 a month with the same £90 upfront. £10 upfront options are available too, costing £5 a month more, but don’t pick those. You’ll just end up spending £120 to save yourself £80, and that’s not worth it.

The main perk for EE these days are the swappable benefits you can get. They include the likes of BT Sport, Amazon Prime video, better roaming options, and various data passes to stop you using up all your allowances when you’re streaming. Naturally being swappable you can change them on a month by month basis, though if you need more you can always pay for an extra perk out of your own pocket.

Many deals that come with those perks rolled in also give you the option of upgrading anytime. There’s a two week grace period after you start the contract, but after that you can call up EE whenever you like and swap to a better phone.

EE also stocks the new iPad, the Apple Watch Series 5G with 4G, and supports Apple’s eSIM in case you don’t like relying on a plastic removable chip.

O2 is awkward because you have the option of customising your plan however you see fit, which means you should probably check out the options that suit you best. That said let’s take a look at what pre-set plans are currently available. Not that all of O2’s plans are 36 months, rather than 24 months.

Your cheapest deal for the iPhone 11 Pro on O2 is the 5GB data option, which costs £54.88 (£50 upfront) for the 64GB model, £59.43 (£40 upfront) for the 256GB model, and £65.05 (with £40 upfront) for the 512GB model. But you don’t want that, because an extra £3 a month means you get 15GB of data. That means you end up paying £57.88, £62,43, and £68.05 for triple the data. Not a bad boost, really.

But do you want unlimited data? of course you do. Getting that will cost you £70.44, £74.71, and £80.33 for each respective model, plus a £30 upfront fee.

The same allowances are available for the 11 Pro Max, with that base level 5GB plan cost £57.76 (£50 upfront), £62.56, and £68.18 (both with £40 upfront) for each model. Naturally the 15GB plan costs £60.76, £65.56, and £71.18 with the same upfront fees.

If you want to go big, then unlimited data is going to cost you £73.31, £77.84, and £83.46, respectively, all with a £30 upfront charge.

The main perk of being on O2 is the fact you can choose to customise your plan however you like. Add data, reduce the length of contract, pay more upfront to reduce your monthly cost, and so on. Of course it also comes with Priority Moments, which gives you exclusive deals and lets you buy tickets for certain events ahead of time. It also gets you special treatment at O2-sponsored events, if you know where to look.

Priority got a bit of a revamp recently too, and that means more special perks for O2 members to enjoy.

Sky being Sky means that the bill for the iPhone 11 Pro is just like the rest of its offerings, splitting up the cost of the phone and the data into more easy-to-understand numbers. Note that all these plans are 36 month contracts, though you can upgrade to another Sky Mobile device after two years.

The base 11 Pro costs £37 a month for 64GB, £42 a month (with £12 upfront) for 256GB, and £49 a month (with £12 upfront) for the 512GB model. The data for all three costs exactly the same, no matter which model you get.

1GB of data is £6 a month, though at the moment you can get 10GB for just an extra £10 – a much better deal if you ask us. At the top end you can only get up to 50GB of data, which will cost you an extra £40 a month.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, on the other hand, costs £41 a month for the 64GB model, £46 a month (with £12 upfront) for the 256GB model, and £53 a month (with £12 upfront) for the 512GB model.

Plenty of perks to be had on Sky, but the main one is data piggybank that lets you store unused data to be redeemed again at a later date. That’s all done automatically and you have three years before it expires. Sky Mix will also let you change your data allowances once a month, while Sky TV customers will also get Sky Go Extra at no extra cost.

The data for all three costs exactly the same (again), no matter which model you get. 1GB of data is £6 a month, though at the moment you can get 10GB for just an extra £10 – a much better deal if you ask us. At the top end you can only get up to 50GB of data, which will cost you an extra £40 a month.

At the time of writing Tesco Mobile only has the iPhone 11 Pro models up for pre-registration, and not pre-order, but Tesco are lovely and posted some of the prices for us anyway. Not as many spectacular allowances as the other networks, but hey.

These deals come with 5GB of data, 5000 minutes, and 5000 texts, which costs £15 on top of the cost of the phone.

The 64GB Pro costs £32.75, meaning you pay £47.75 a month, while the 256GB model costs £37.49 a month for a total of £52.49.

The 64GB Pro Max is £36 a month for a total of £51 a month, while the 256GB Pro Mac is £41 a month for a total of £55.50.

The exact length of the contract isn’t specified, but based on those prices there’s no way it’s less than 36 months. More deals are probably on the way, so I’ll keep checking back and will update if they ever appear.

Not one for flashy gifts, Tesco simply lets you earn Clubcard points by paying your bill each month. You can also double up your Clubcard vouchers to save yourself even more money on your bill.

Tesco also lets you upgrade whenever you like, and change your tariff up or down depending on what you need

Your cheapest 11 Pro option is the 4GB plan, which has a £79 upfront charge and costs you £55 a month for the 64GB model , £61 a month for the 256GB model, and £71 a month for the 512GB model. Of course 4GB isn’t a lot, and upping your allowance to 12GB only costs an extra £5 a month – meaning you pay £60, £66, and £76 for each phone.

If you want unlimited data things get a bit pricey. The upfront cost is still the same £79, but you’re going to be paying £69, £75, and £85 for each respective model. Still that’s cheaper than elsewhere, and Three’s network has been improving in recent months.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is available on Three, with prices starting at £59 a month with £79 upfront. That gets you 4GB of data with the 64GB model, which isn’t a right lot. Upping your monthly payments to £64 a month means you get triple the amount (12GB) for just £5 more, which frankly is a much better deal than many other networks can claim.

The 256GB and 512GB each have the same upfront charge, but will cost you £66 and £75 for the 4GB plan. Meanwhile upping to 12GB is £5 more expensive again, so you wind up paying £71 and £80, respectively.

If you want unlimited you’ll have to pay a minimum of £73 a month (plus £79 upfront) which gets you a 64GB model. The 256GB model will set you back £80 a month, while the 512GB option of £89 a month – all with the same upfront fee.

Three offers a lot of perks, beyond being one of the cheapest UK networks to offer unlimited data. There’s Go Binge, which lets you use several different services without using up your data allowance – not that it matters if you have unlimited data anyway. Netflix, Deezer, and Snapchat were all mentioned in the press release I was sent, but they’re certainly not the only ones included.

Three is also mentioning Go Roam, which lets you use your regular data allowances in a number of countries outside the EU, but most networks offer services like that. I only mention Go Roam because it’s related to Three’s partnerships with easyJet, that let passengers get a bunch of extra perks when they’re travelling out of the UK. Three also wants you to use the Wuntu discount app, which is like O2’s Priority Moments, netting you money off offers and free stuff if you happen to be in the right shop at the right time.

Like the regular iPhone 11, Virgin is offering 11 Pro buyers the chance to get a pair of AirPods for an extra £1 a month, which seems to be available on both 24 and 36 month contracts. Even if you think they suck, £24/£36 for a pair of AirPods is really good and you don’t want to miss out.

Your cheapest plan for the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro is £61.50 a month, which gets you 1GB of data, 1000 minutes, and unlimited texts. But for an extra £3 a month (for a total of £64.50) you can get 6GB of data and 1500 minutes – which is much better.

Those same plans are available for the 256GB (£67.50 and £70.50) and 512GB models (£76.50 and £70.50).

Unlimited data is available for existing Virgin TV and broadband customers, and will cost you £82.50, £88.50, and £97.50 for each respective model. If you’re not with Virgin for anything else you can get 100GB of data with unlimited texts and 5000 minutes at a discount right now, so you’ll pay £71.50, £77.50, and £86.50 for each respective model.

Once again the cheapest option for the 11 Pro Max is for a 1GB plan, though an extra £3 a month across the board gets you 6GB of data and 1500 minutes instead of 1000. For the 64GB model those plans cost £67.50 and £70.50 each, while the 256GB model ups the ante to £73.50 and £76.50. If you want to go all in with the most expensive model the 512GB option has these down for £82.50 and £85.50 a month.

As ever unlimited everything is available for existing Virgin TV and broadband customers, costing £88.50, £94.50, and £103.50 for each respective model

A 100GB plan is available for those who aren’t tied into a different Virgin contract, though it only has 5000 texts. That costs £77.50 for the 64GB model, £83.50 for the 256GB model, and £92.50 for the 512GB model. That’s a lot of cash to spend.

Your cheapest option is, as ever, the 1GB of data plan, which costs £60 a month (plus £99 upfront) for the 64GB model, £66 a month ((£149 upfront) for the 256GB, and £72 a month (£249 upfront) for the 512GB. Naturally it might be a better deal to go one level up and grab 5GB of data instead, which reduces some upfront fees and only costs an extra £4 a month.

So you end up paying £64 (plus £99) for the 64GB, £70 (and £129) for 256GB, and £76 (£199) for the 512GB. Which isn’t quite so bad, especially if you want the most storage.

Vodafone has unlimited data plans for the data-hungry out there, but being sneaky Vodafone, the unlimited data plans are not all the same. All of these are the maximum speed, because otherwise you end up with either a 2Mbps or 10Mbps speed limit – which is just fucking stupid.

Your cheapest full-speed 11 Pro is £79 a month, with £29 upfront, which is naturally the 64GB option. The 256GB is £49 upfront and £85 a month, while the 512GB oif £79 upfront and £91 a month. Nobody said it was cheap buying fancy phones.

If you want the Red Entertainment subscription you’ll have to pay £85 a month for the 64GB model, £91 a month for the 256GB, and £97 for the 512GB – all with the same upfront fees. If you want more storage the cost obviously goes up a bit, with £91 a month (plus £49 upfront) for the 256GB, and £91 a month (and £199 upfront) for the 512GB.

Like the 11 Pro, the base plan for the iPhone 11 Pro Max is 1GB of data, which costs £66 (plus £99), £72 (plus £149), and £72 (plus £349) for each respective 11 Pro Max model. But again paying £4 a month is probably better in the long run, because you get more data out of it. You end up paying £70 (plus £99) for the 64GB model, £72 (plus £129) for the 256GB, and £76 (plus £329) for the 512GB.

The priciest new iPhone naturally has very pricey unlimited plans, and with the full speed Unlimited option you’re going to be paying at least £85 a month (plus £29 upfront) for the 64GB model. 256GB is £19 (plus £49) and 512GB is £91 (plus £199)

Red Entertainment ups the price a fair bit too, with each model costing £81 (plus £29), £97 (plus £49), and £97 (plus £199) for max speed, unlimited data, and a ‘free’ streaming subscription. I have to say, though, based on all those prices it looks like the 256GB owner on Vodafone.

Most, if not all of Vodafone’s perks are tied up in the deals themselves, but they generally involve the Red Entertainment package that gets you your subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Now TV, Spotify, or Sky Sports Mobile. Vodafone also offers various levels of global roaming, though how many countries are included are plan dependent.

That said you will be able to upgrade after 12 months without having to pay an extra fee,just in time for the iPhone 11S, or the Pixel 5.

Vodafone also stocks the Apple Watch Series 5, and will likely offer the 4G version as it did with the Series 4.