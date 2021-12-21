All the options the PM is considering to deal with the Omicron variant this Christmas, from Plan B to lockdown

Boris Johnson is caught between the Conservative Party and the scientists, and he is politically weaker than he has ever been as Prime Minister, but in the end, new data on the severity of the new strain will determine the outcome.

Boris Johnson faces one of the most difficult decisions of the pandemic this Christmas, caught between the Conservative party and his scientific advisers, and politically weaker than at any time during his premiership.

Is it possible that the Prime Minister will impose even stricter restrictions than those already in place, effectively shutting down the public’s New Year party plans and wreaking havoc on the economy, only for Omicron’s severity to be far less of a threat than anticipated?

Or does he hold off until more data on the impact on the NHS becomes available, allowing people to continue mixing until January, risking thousands of hospital admissions every day?

Mr Johnson’s decision will be influenced by the availability of the first real data from the UK on the severity of Omicron by the end of this week – just in time for Christmas.

Ministers can choose between these options.

Plan B should be followed.

The “do nothing” option, which would keep the existing Plan B measures of working from home and purchasing face masks in stores in place.

People are already limiting their social contacts for fear of missing out on Christmas with their families due to self-isolation, and footfall and commuting are significantly lower than they were two weeks ago.

In the coming days, this will start to affect case numbers.

Two studies published this week claim that Omicron is biologically less severe than Delta, affecting the upper respiratory tract rather than the lungs.

More than half of adults have received a booster, indicating that the severity of the disease will begin to decline in the UK population.

All of this may indicate that no further action is required.

However, the scale of infection – particularly in London – is unprecedented in the pandemic, and hospitals may still be hit hard in January, necessitating more drastic measures.

Intensify the direction.

The Prime Minister knows he will, given the Tory MPs’ 100-strong rebellion last week.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

From Plan B to lockdown: all the options the PM is considering to tackle the Omicron variant this Christmas