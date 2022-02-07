All the Tory MPs who have called for Boris Johnson’s resignation so far have signed a letter of no confidence in him.

A total of 15 Conservative MPs have publicly called for the Prime Minister’s resignation, with just over half confirming they have sent letters of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee.

In the wake of the Downing Street party scandal, the Prime Minister faces another test week as he tries to reassure MPs about his leadership.

Five No 10 aides resigned in less than 24 hours last week, and Boris Johnson was under fire from within his own party over the preliminary findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry, his comments about Jimmy Savile, and the cost of living crisis.

It’s unclear whether Mr Johnson will face additional challenges in the coming days as he looks to shake up his Downing Street team even more, following the announcement of two new aides over the weekend.

So far, several Conservative backbenchers have publicly stated that they have submitted letters of no confidence to him.

According to sources, the threshold for triggering a confidence vote is close.

But how many MPs have already demanded the Prime Minister’s resignation, and what might happen if a vote is held?

A total of 15 Conservative MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, but not all have indicated whether they have written to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Those who have confirmed that a letter of no confidence has been written include:

Former ministers Caroline Nokes, Tim Loughton, and David Davis, as well as MPs William Wragg, Charles Walker, and Andrew Mitchell, have all called for the PM’s resignation, but have yet to confirm whether they have contacted Mr Brady.

However, inside sources claim that twice as many MPs as have publicly stated that they have written letters may have done so privately.

To force a vote, at least 54 Conservative MPs must sign letters, accounting for 15% of the party.

While only a fraction of that number has been made public, Tory party sources say the threshold is approaching, with estimates ranging from 30 to 45 MPs writing to Mr Brady already.

Some backbenchers are said to have written letters, but are withholding them until more information is available.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

How many no confidence letters are there? All the Tory MPs who have called for Boris Johnson to resign so far